Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 777.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. CJS Securities dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of STZ stock opened at $170.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average of $179.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $159.35 and a twelve month high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

