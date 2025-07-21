Nwam LLC Decreases Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after buying an additional 265,251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,886,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,309,000 after buying an additional 471,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,952,000 after buying an additional 210,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $61.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 49.83%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 target price on TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Dbs Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
