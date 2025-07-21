Critical Comparison: GE Vernova (GEV) & The Competition

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GE Vernova to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GE Vernova and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE Vernova 0 7 20 4 2.90 GE Vernova Competitors 263 991 1654 56 2.51

GE Vernova presently has a consensus price target of $468.88, suggesting a potential downside of 18.46%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential downside of 0.27%. Given GE Vernova’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GE Vernova has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GE Vernova $34.94 billion $1.55 billion 82.86 GE Vernova Competitors $3.59 billion $321.70 million 6.08

This table compares GE Vernova and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GE Vernova has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. GE Vernova is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GE Vernova and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE Vernova 5.42% 10.10% 2.04% GE Vernova Competitors -41.99% -24.92% -4.00%

Risk and Volatility

GE Vernova has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GE Vernova’s rivals have a beta of -71.88, suggesting that their average share price is 7,288% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.5% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of GE Vernova shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

GE Vernova pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 54.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

GE Vernova beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

