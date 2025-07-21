South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $284,418,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 175,140.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 182,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,038,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares during the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $42,845,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,078,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $113.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $105.21 and a one year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.48.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 48.35% and a net margin of 8.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

