Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $132,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $111.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.