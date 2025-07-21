Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,155 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vistra worth $30,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Vistra by 275.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vistra by 1,611.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $8,637,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,084,418. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

NYSE:VST opened at $193.04 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

