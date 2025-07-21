Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $146.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.18. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $167.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.