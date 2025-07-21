Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

