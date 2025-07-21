Elyxium Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.40 on Monday. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

