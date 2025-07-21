Morse Asset Management Inc Takes Position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in EQT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 174,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

EQT Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:EQT opened at $59.20 on Monday. EQT Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

