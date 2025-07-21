OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,054 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 44.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.2%

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $486.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONB. Barclays raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares set a $24.00 price objective on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

