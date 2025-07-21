Elyxium Wealth LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,904 shares of company stock worth $1,493,609 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $196.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.39 and a 200-day moving average of $180.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. TD Cowen began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.