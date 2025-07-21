Morse Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 220,000.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 95,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,445,000 after buying an additional 80,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

