Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $48.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

