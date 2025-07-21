Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,956,087,000 after buying an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in IQVIA by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $841,461,000 after buying an additional 712,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,315,000 after buying an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after buying an additional 902,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,380,000 after buying an additional 59,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $160.88 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $252.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. HSBC lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.