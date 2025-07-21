Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $175,000 in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 91.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 1.4%

BATS:JMUB opened at $49.10 on Monday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

