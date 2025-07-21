Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 120 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 315.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,584,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,356,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,129,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,054,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,398,000 after buying an additional 181,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 356,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,105,000 after buying an additional 145,854 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $5,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,131,916. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,107,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,039,404. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,196. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $221.21 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.71 and a 200-day moving average of $212.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDB. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.35.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

