Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 44,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,171,730.56. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.81.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $264.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $267.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

