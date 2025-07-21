Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. William Blair started coverage on Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.07.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $194.21 on Monday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $162.27 and a 52-week high of $213.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.18 and a 200-day moving average of $196.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

