IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

GSIE opened at $39.27 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

