Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $792,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 85,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 232,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after buying an additional 118,135 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.35 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

