Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 19,999 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DOX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $89.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.61 and a one year high of $95.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.42%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

