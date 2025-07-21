Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Diageo by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $103.30 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $142.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.56.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

