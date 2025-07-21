CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Up 0.6%

KMX opened at $62.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $91.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%. CarMax’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,957.73. This represents a 4.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMX

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.