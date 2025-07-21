Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in RTX by 8.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in RTX by 23.1% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC increased its position in RTX by 25.8% during the first quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in RTX by 48.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $1,746,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $151.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.70. The stock has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.62 and a fifty-two week high of $152.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.28.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

