Financial Analysis: Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) vs. Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Siemens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hillenbrand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Siemens has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siemens $82.35 billion 2.53 $9.00 billion $6.62 19.66 Hillenbrand $3.18 billion 0.47 -$211.00 million ($3.81) -5.62

This table compares Siemens and Hillenbrand”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Siemens has higher revenue and earnings than Hillenbrand. Hillenbrand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Siemens, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Siemens pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hillenbrand pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Siemens pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hillenbrand pays out -23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hillenbrand has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Hillenbrand is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Siemens and Hillenbrand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siemens 1 3 0 1 2.20 Hillenbrand 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hillenbrand has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.46%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Siemens.

Profitability

This table compares Siemens and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siemens 12.61% 13.19% 5.11% Hillenbrand -8.82% 15.03% 4.19%

Summary

Siemens beats Hillenbrand on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments. The Digital Industries segment provides automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, servo motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; software for production and product lifecycle management, and simulation and testing of mechatronic systems; and the Mendix cloud-native low-code application development platform. The Smart Infrastructure segment offers products, systems, solutions, services, and software to support sustainable transition in energy generation from fossil and renewable sources; sustainable buildings and communities; and buildings, electrification, and electrical products. The Mobility segment provides rail passenger and freight transportation, such as vehicles, trams and light rail, and commuter trains, as well as trains and passenger coaches; locomotives and solutions for automated transportation; products and solutions for rail automation; electrification products; maintenance and digital services; and digital and cloud-based solutions, and related services. The Siemens Healthineers segment develops, manufactures, and sells various diagnostic and therapeutic products and services; and provides clinical consulting and training services. The SFS segment offers debt and equity investments; leasing, lending, and working capital, structured, equipment, and project financing; and financial advisory services. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offers injection molding and extrusion equipment; hot runner systems; process control systems; mold bases and components; maintenance and repair services; and aftermarket parts and service for various industries, including automotive, consumer goods, medical, packaging, construction, and electronics. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

