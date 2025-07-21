Top Gold Stocks To Follow Now – July 18th

Robinhood Markets, CocaCola, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, Kraft Heinz, Bit Digital, and Cadence Design Systems are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold. Their market value tends to move in relation to the price of gold, often with greater volatility due to operational and geopolitical factors. Investors use gold stocks to gain indirect exposure to gold’s performance while also taking on company-specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.12. 49,156,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,822,273. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.36.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

CocaCola stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.19. 7,639,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,319,428. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. CocaCola has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.33. 7,114,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,082,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. Newmont has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $61.17.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.73. 6,477,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,731,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $52.61.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

KHC stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. 9,238,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,612,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Bit Digital (BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Shares of NASDAQ BTBT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,662,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,587,411. Bit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 5.25.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.91. 643,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.88. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $330.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99.

