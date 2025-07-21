Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 130 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,091,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 349.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 59,113 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 746,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,461 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $81.18 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently -67.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

