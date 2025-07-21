Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Textron by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 164,964 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Textron by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,803,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,971,000 after acquiring an additional 155,384 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Textron by 6,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,137,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,022,000 after acquiring an additional 46,469 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $84.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $93.98.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Textron’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Textron

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.