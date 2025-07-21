Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,663 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $121.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.95. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

