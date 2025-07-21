Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,740. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 61,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $4,823,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 497,309 shares in the company, valued at $39,287,411. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,552,549 shares of company stock valued at $426,621,281. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.9%

NTNX opened at $75.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.18, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.67. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $638.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

