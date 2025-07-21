IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 71,516 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 276.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,516 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

