IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,416.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,044,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,735 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,431,000 after purchasing an additional 766,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,630,000 after purchasing an additional 739,540 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 946,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,888,000 after purchasing an additional 518,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,033,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $109.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.04 and a 52-week high of $111.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average is $108.90.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

