OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $59.12 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.9834 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

