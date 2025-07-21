Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 230,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,212,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.65 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $393.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.