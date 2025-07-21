IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 10,329 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 49,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 225,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the period. EQ LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,015,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $85.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3283 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.