OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $994,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned 0.35% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 106.8% during the first quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLR opened at $51.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

