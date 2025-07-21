IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,812 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $60.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

