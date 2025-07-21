Top Metaverse Stocks To Consider – July 18th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and Everbright Digital are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses or growth prospects hinge on building and enabling the metaverse—a network of immersive virtual worlds where users interact, work, and play. These firms may supply hardware (such as VR/AR headsets), software platforms, digital infrastructure, or virtual goods and services, offering investors a way to participate in the expanding virtual-economy ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,085,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,798,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.21. Accenture has a 52 week low of $273.19 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.76. The stock had a trading volume of 321,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.73. Globant has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

NYSE:SKM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 104,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

NASDAQ:EDHL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.67. Everbright Digital has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

