Promising Retail Stocks To Research – July 18th

Tesla, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon.com, and UnitedHealth Group are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods directly to consumers through physical outlets, online platforms, or both. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the consumer spending cycle and associated trends. Examples include department stores, specialty retailers, and e-commerce firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $10.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.24. The stock had a trading volume of 67,701,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,847,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.24, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.81.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $511.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,182,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,579,467. The company has a market cap of $3.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $515.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.88.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $210.79. The company had a trading volume of 30,092,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,109,999. The company has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.12.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $225.82. 22,139,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,968,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.62. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.19. 9,993,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,782,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.93.

