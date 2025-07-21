Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) versus KBR (NYSE:KBR) Financial Review

Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) and KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Weir Group has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBR has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Weir Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. KBR pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. KBR pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KBR has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weir Group 0 1 1 4 3.50 KBR 0 4 3 0 2.43

KBR has a consensus target price of $64.14, suggesting a potential upside of 37.65%. Given KBR’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KBR is more favorable than Weir Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weir Group and KBR”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weir Group $3.20 billion N/A $398.97 million N/A N/A KBR $7.98 billion 0.76 $375.00 million $2.99 15.59

Weir Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KBR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of KBR shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of KBR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Weir Group and KBR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weir Group N/A N/A N/A KBR 4.99% 32.55% 7.27%

Summary

KBR beats Weir Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry. The company offers its products under the Accumin, All-Cast, Aspir, Bucyrus Blades, Carbide Plus, Cavex, Delta Industrial, Enduron, ESCO, EverSharp, GEHO, GeoVor, Infinity, Isogate, Kwik-Lok, Lewis, Linacure, Linagard, Linard, Linatex, Loadmaster, MaxTemp, Motion Metrics, Multiflo, Nemisys, Posilok, Production Master, ProFill, Sand,aster, Super V, SV2, Synertrex, TopLock, Trio, UltraEdge, Ultrlok, Uni-Lok, Vulco, Warman, and Whisler Plus brands. The Weir Group PLC was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

About KBR

KBR, Inc. provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its services cover research and development, advanced prototyping, acquisition support, systems engineering, cyber analytics, space domain awareness, test and evaluation, systems integration and program management, global supply chain management, and operations readiness and support, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services. This segment also provides various professional advisory services to the defense, renewable energy, and critical infrastructure sectors. The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment operates portfolio of various proprietary process technologies for ammonia/syngas, chemical/petrochemicals, clean refining, and circular process/circular economy solutions. This segment also provides synergistic services, including advisory and consulting focused on broad-based energy transition and net-zero carbon emission solutions; high-end engineering, design and program management centered around decarbonization, energy efficiency, environmental impact and asset optimization; and digitally-enabled operating and monitoring solutions. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

