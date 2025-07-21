Technology Stocks To Watch Now – July 18th

NVIDIA, Coinbase Global, Circle Internet Group, Microsoft, Apple, Advanced Micro Devices, and Meta Platforms are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the development, production, or distribution of technology-based products and services—such as software, hardware, semiconductors, and IT services. Investors often view them as growth-oriented assets, since technological innovation can drive rapid revenue and profit expansion, though this potential for high returns is typically accompanied by greater volatility and market sensitivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,975,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,844,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average of $129.63. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $174.16.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $410.49. 21,664,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,049,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.88 and a 200-day moving average of $250.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

CRCL stock traded down $12.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.87. 37,012,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,613,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion and a PE ratio of -17,612.61. Circle Internet Group has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $298.99.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $511.12. 13,182,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,579,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $515.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $476.35 and a 200-day moving average of $427.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $210.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30,092,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,109,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.12. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

AMD stock traded down $3.11 on Friday, reaching $157.30. 36,648,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,340,008. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $255.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.05.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $700.28. 8,111,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,647,327. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $683.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.15. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $747.90.

