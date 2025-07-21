ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Richard John Jeffery Acquires 88 Shares

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOMGet Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery acquired 88 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($200.67).

Shares of ActiveOps stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.41) on Monday. ActiveOps Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 79.50 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.48). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of £128.46 million, a P/E ratio of 156.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ActiveOps from GBX 180 ($2.41) to GBX 185 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

ActiveOps’ offerings provide predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions – faster. The Company’s AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and its AOM methodology that’s proven to drive cross department decision-making.

With Decision Intelligence, ActiveOps’ customers deliver MORE – release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact.

