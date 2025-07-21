Critical Survey: Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) & Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cap Gemini shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Cap Gemini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -38.08% -77.53% -36.97% Cap Gemini N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cap Gemini has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $6.73 million 0.78 -$2.51 million ($1.74) -1.44 Cap Gemini $23.91 billion 1.14 $1.81 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Cap Gemini”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cap Gemini has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Summary

Cap Gemini beats Professional Diversity Network on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites; and contracted software development services. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Cap Gemini

(Get Free Report)

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy. It also provides applications and technology services that helps the clients to develop, modernize, extend, and secure their IT and digital environment, as well as designs and develops technological solutions in data strategy and architecture, data engineering, information governance, data science and analytics, artificial intelligence, and data-driven innovation fields. In addition, the company offers cloud infrastructure services for its clients to build an optimal, agile, and secure foundation for business transformations; and business process outsourcing and transactional services, as well as installation and maintenance services for its clients' IT infrastructures in data centers or in the cloud. It serves various industries, including consumer goods and retail; energy and utilities; banking, capital markets, and insurance; manufacturing and life sciences; public sector; telecommunications, media, and technology; and services. Capgemini SE has strategic partnerships with Adobe, AWS, Aveva, Dassault Systèmes, DELL, Duck Creek, Google, Guidewire, IBM/Redhat, Intel, Majesco, Microsoft, Mistral AI, Nvidia, OpenText, Oracle, Pega, PTC, Qualcomm, Salesforce, SAP, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ServiceNow, Tenemos, UiPath, Unity, Verizon, and VMware. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.