Contrasting Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) & Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) and Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aehr Test Systems and Camtek”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aehr Test Systems $58.97 million 7.61 -$3.91 million ($0.13) -115.92 Camtek $429.23 million 9.83 $118.51 million $2.61 35.44

Analyst Ratings

Camtek has higher revenue and earnings than Aehr Test Systems. Aehr Test Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camtek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aehr Test Systems and Camtek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aehr Test Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 Camtek 0 1 9 1 3.00

Camtek has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.79%. Given Camtek’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Camtek is more favorable than Aehr Test Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Aehr Test Systems and Camtek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aehr Test Systems -6.63% -0.15% -0.13% Camtek 28.40% 24.57% 15.09%

Risk & Volatility

Aehr Test Systems has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camtek has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Aehr Test Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Camtek shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Aehr Test Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.4% of Camtek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Camtek beats Aehr Test Systems on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The company also offers FOX-CP system, a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory, and photonic devices; FOX WaferPak Contactor, a full wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables integrated circuit manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. In addition, it provides FOX DiePak Carrier, a reusable temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform final test and burn-in of bare die and modules; and FOX DiePak Loader. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications. It also develops automatic defect classification, which provides automatic defect classification of color images utilizing deep learning techniques to reduce and eliminate manual verification. In addition, the company offers MicroProf AP, a wafer metrology tool for applications at 3D packaging process steps; MicroProf DI, an optical inspection tool that enables inspection of structured and unstructured wafers for manufacturing process; MicroProf FE, a 2D/3D wafer metrology tool that serve front end HVM fab; MicroProf FS, an wafer metrology tool configurable for wafer foundry; MicroProf PT for hybrid metrology applications to common panel sizes; MicroProf MHU metrology tool, a material handling unit for semiconductor, MEMS, sapphire, and LED industries; MicroProf TL, an optical surface measurement tool for fully automatic 3D surface measurements; MicroProf 100, a universal surface metrology tool for determination of topography and film and sample thickness; MicroProf 200, a measuring device for contactless and non-destructive characterization of surfaces and films; and MicroProf 300, a SurfaceSens technology for quality assurance, development, and manufacturing. It serves semiconductor manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, integrated device manufacturers, and wafer level packaging subcontractors. Camtek Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

