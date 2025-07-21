OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,067,000 after purchasing an additional 153,479 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,753.6% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 160,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 151,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,846,000 after acquiring an additional 125,340 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,917,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,951,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,440 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $203.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.47 and a 200-day moving average of $178.17. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $134.11 and a one year high of $204.99.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

