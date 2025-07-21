Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEM. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,762,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,251,000 after buying an additional 1,950,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 86,947.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,653,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,681,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Tempus AI by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,255,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,384 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth about $31,187,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tempus AI news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 205,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $13,927,608.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,474.26. This represents a 92.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,700,000. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,522 shares of company stock worth $41,600,238 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempus AI Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $60.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion and a PE ratio of -7.82.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 88.27% and a negative return on equity of 533.21%. The company had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempus AI Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.