OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Edison International Trading Down 0.4%

EIX stock opened at $51.14 on Monday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.