Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.2%

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 150,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 21,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.67. Ares Capital has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

