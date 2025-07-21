Denali Advisors LLC Sells 2,257 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,655,000 after buying an additional 1,165,955 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,460 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,771 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,521,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,202,000 after purchasing an additional 617,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,312,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,084,000 after buying an additional 123,681 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $64.32 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $139.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $287.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

